BJP experiences slow start in its membership drive, party focusing on 'quality not quantity'

While the intake this term has been slow, each department has been given targets, like last term. This year the BJP has set out to make a minimum of 10 crore members, and states like Uttar Pradesh have been given targets of 2 crore each.

“In our state, Yuva Morcha has to make 20 lakh new members, OBC Morcha has to bring in 15 lakh members, and Minority Morcha has to make 5 lakh new members,” a senior official from the UP unit said. Till now, the official said, UP has made 1.5 crore members.

Last term, when the president of the party was Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party had made 18 crore members, up from the 12 crore members it made in a drive in 2014. This time, the process is slow since the process has changed, said a general secretary of the party.

“This time, we have moved the process mostly online and a member has to join us on the NaMo app first, then fill a form, and finally, a card will be issued. This makes the process lengthier, but will ensure that we have dedicated members,” the leader said.

A member from the UP Minority Morcha said that members can also be made via missed calls. “But missed calls alone will not work, we have to explain to them the party’s ideology and teach them what it means to be a part of the BJP,” the leader said.

Till now, major states like Madhya Pradesh (1 crore) and Assam (51 lakh) have had success. Despite that, some state units like Gujarat have run into trouble — in one instance a patient was made a member and in another a student was.