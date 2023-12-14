BJP IT cell trying to divert attention from Parliament security breach: Congress

"Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP... Remember the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy," the BJP leader added.

In a separate post tagging a video of the father of Manoranjan, another accused in the Parliament security breach incident, Malviya said, "Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra?"

"The last word on this is not out yet'¦ But one thing is clear: the Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose," he said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.