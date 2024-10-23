Home
india

BJP MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Kalyan Banerjee's suspension from Lok Sabha, lodging of FIR

In their joint letter to the Speaker on Tuesday, the BJP members said that they along with other members of the panel witnessed the “act of goondaism and unpardonable violence” by Banerjee.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:37 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 14:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsLok SabhaOm Birla

