BJP, Opposition spar over decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities

New Delhi: The lifting of ban on government employee’s participation in activities of RSS triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition on Monday, with the two camps sparring on the issue even as the Sangh fountainhead described the Modi government's decision as appropriate.
RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar said the present decision of the government is "appropriate and strengthens the democratic system in India", as the then government had "baselessly banned" the government employees from participating in the activities of the constructive organisation like Sangh due to political interest.
However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising employees on an ideological basis that would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants. His remarks came after a July 9 notification on the issue came in public domain on Sunday.
On this day in 1947, Kharge said India adopted its National Flag but the RSS opposed the Tricolour and Sardar Vallabhai Patel had warned them against it. "Sardar Patel had also banned the RSS after Gandhi-ji's assassination on February 4, 1948. Modi-ji has lifted a 1966 ban on government servants attending RSS activities, after 58 years," he said.
"We know how BJP is using RSS to institutionally take over all Constitutional and autonomous bodies. By lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, Modi ji wants to politicise government offices and employees on ideological basis," he said, adding it would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants in government offices and the supremacy of the Constitution.
The government is probably taking these steps because the people defeated its "nefarious intent to change the Constitution", he said, adding, "this is also a violation of the apology and assurance given by RSS to Sardar Patel in which they had promised that RSS will work as a social organisation without any political agenda, in accordance with the Constitution of India."
The BJP welcomed the decision to allow government employees to participate in RSS activities. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted on 'X', "the unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place."
The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 22, 2024
The ban was imposed… pic.twitter.com/Gz0Yfmftrp
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, said the order goes against India's unity.
"This office memo purportedly shows that the government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. If true, this is against India's integrity and unity. The ban on RSS exists because it refused to accept the constitution, the national flag and the national anthem. Every RSS member takes an oath that puts Hindutva above the nation. No civil servant can be loyal to the nation if he is a member of RSS," Owaisi said.
BSP chief Mayawati also termed the Centre's order "a politically motivated move" to "appease" the RSS while demanding its immediate withdrawal.
"The Centre's decision to lift the 58-year-old ban on government employees from attending RSS shakhas is a politically motivated move to appease the RSS rather than serving the national interest. This is to ease the tensions that intensified between the two after the Lok Sabha elections over government policies and their arrogant attitudes," Mayawati posted on X.
It is essential for government employees to work within the framework of the Constitution and the law with impartiality for public interest and welfare, she said adding, "However, the activities of the RSS, which have often been banned, are not only political but also electoral in nature for a particular party. In such a situation, this decision is unfair and should be withdrawn immediately."