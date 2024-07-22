BJP, Opposition spar over decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities

On this day in 1947, Kharge said India adopted its National Flag but the RSS opposed the Tricolour and Sardar Vallabhai Patel had warned them against it. "Sardar Patel had also banned the RSS after Gandhi-ji's assassination on February 4, 1948. Modi-ji has lifted a 1966 ban on government servants attending RSS activities, after 58 years," he said.

"We know how BJP is using RSS to institutionally take over all Constitutional and autonomous bodies. By lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, Modi ji wants to politicise government offices and employees on ideological basis," he said, adding it would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants in government offices and the supremacy of the Constitution.

The government is probably taking these steps because the people defeated its "nefarious intent to change the Constitution", he said, adding, "this is also a violation of the apology and assurance given by RSS to Sardar Patel in which they had promised that RSS will work as a social organisation without any political agenda, in accordance with the Constitution of India."

The BJP welcomed the decision to allow government employees to participate in RSS activities. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted on 'X', "the unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place."