Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Salman Khan crowns Gaurav Khanna as winner, Farrhana Bhatt & Pranit More finish as runners-up

Gaurav secured the highest votes by beating Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More and lifted the coveted trophy.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 07:03 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBigg BossTrendingReality TV showReality show

Follow us on :

Follow Us