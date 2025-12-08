<p>Bringing the curtain down for <em>Bigg Boss 19</em>, TV superstar Gaurav Khanna was crowned as its winner. The show hosted by Salman Khan was filled with high-voltage drama, emotional turmoil and unpredictable twists. Gaurav secured the highest votes by beating Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More and lifted the coveted trophy. <em>Bigg Boss 19</em> season delivered some of the most-talked-about moments in <em>Bigg Boss</em>' recent history, keeping audiences hooked for months on the screens.</p><p>Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna were the top five contestants. In a gripping showdown between Gaurav and Farrhana, Salman announced GK as the winner, marking the end of another unforgettable season.</p>.<p>Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday added the star power as they promoted their upcoming film <em>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</em> at the grand finale. The finale also saw a special appearance by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, who announced the next season of <em>Splitsvilla</em>, along with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh.</p><p>“Bigg Boss didn’t just challenge me; it reshaped my mind. In a 15-week battle of patience and focus, I stood tall because true victory belongs to the one who controls their mind. They pulled me down and doubted my work, but I stayed steady and focused because Bigg Boss is a mind game, and the one who stays in control is the one who wins,” said Gaurav Khanna after winning the BB19 trophy.</p>.<p><em>Bigg Boss 19</em> stood out for its unpredictable alliances, emotionally charged moments and a renewed viewer connection, making it one of the strongest seasons of the reality franchise.</p><p><em>Bigg Boss Season 19</em> was brought to audiences by an extensive slate of partners: co-presented by Appy Fizz and Vaseline and co-powered by Danube Properties and VZY Smart TVs. The season continued to reshape reality entertainment with its heightened narrative energy, strong personalities and compelling storytelling.</p>