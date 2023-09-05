BJP rattled by I.N.D.I.A bloc: Stalin amid rumours of India being renamed to 'Bharat'

Responding to the Union Government using Bharat instead of India in the invitations sent for reception on the occasion of the G20 meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the BJP was “rattled” by I.N.D.I.A because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.
In a terse statement, Stalin said after non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance I.N.D.I.A, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.'
“BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power!,” Stalin added.
Stalin’s response came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the invitations for G20 reception refer to Draupadi Murmu as President of Bharat instead of the standard President of India.
DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu also echoed Stalin on the issue, saying the BJP was scared of the Opposition grouping and that is why they wanted to avoid using the name India.
Stalin’s attack comes a day after he said the I.N.D.I.A political grouping must win the 2024 General elections to prevent the country from “becoming Manipur and Haryana” which “fell victim” to the ruling BJP's “communal politics, and hate-inciting policies.”
In the first episode of the podcast series, Stalin tore into the BJP, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made to people in 2014, intentionally privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs), sowing the “seeds of hatred” in the minds of people, and taking away the financial rights of states through GST and “poor” allocation under the Finance Commissions.
He also accused the BJP of using religion as its “weapon” to hide shortcomings, inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the “warmth of its fiery flames.”