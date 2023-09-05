BJP rattled by I.N.D.I.A bloc: Stalin amid rumours of India being renamed to 'Bharat'

Responding to the Union Government using Bharat instead of India in the invitations sent for reception on the occasion of the G20 meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the BJP was “rattled” by I.N.D.I.A because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.

In a terse statement, Stalin said after non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance I.N.D.I.A, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.'

“BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power!,” Stalin added.

Stalin’s response came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the invitations for G20 reception refer to Draupadi Murmu as President of Bharat instead of the standard President of India.