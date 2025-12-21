<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Family of Chhattisgarh native killed in Kerala following mob lynching has refused to received the body demanding stringent action against the culprits and adequate compensation to the family.</p><p>Ram Narayan Baghel, 31, was killed on December 18 after being attacked by a gang at Walayar in Palakkad by mistaking him as a thief. Some of the accused also reportedly asked him whether he was from Bangladesh while attacking him. The brutality of the attack came to light after doctors who conducted a post-mortem examination revealed that there were around 30 injuries all over his body.</p><p>Baghel's wife Lalita, two children and brother who reached Kerala on Sunday, broke down on seeing his body kept at Thrissur medical college mortuary.</p><p>His brother told the media that the state government should give a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the family as Baghel was the lone earning member of the family. They also said that stringent action for attacks on members of dalit community should be taken. Until the demands are met the family will not accept the body, he said.</p>.Won't bow to religious orthodoxy even if it costs votes: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty.<p>State government officials were learnt to be in discussion with the family.</p><p>While five accused were already held, more persons, including some women are suspected to be involved.</p><p>AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and opposition leader V D Satheesan urged the Kerala government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to the victim’s family.</p><p> "It is deplorable how a society with a rich history of communal harmony like Kerala is seeing repeated instances of mob violence," Venugopal said in a social media post by referring to the mob lynching of tribal youth Madhu at Palakkad in 2018.</p><p>Baghel came to Kerala early this month in search of a job. As per police he was not involved in any criminal activities.</p>