BJP to form govt in Bengal with two-third majority in 2026, says Amit Shah

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, claimed that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority in the 2026 state assembly elections. He asked people to vote back PM Narendra Modi to power, a third time, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Shah’s new focus, tops up, an earlier-set target of bagging 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state, next year.
Addressing a rally in the heart of Kolkata, thronged by a strong congregation, Shah said that CAA – the citizenship legislation – will be enforced.
Recalling that the Trinamool came to power with a promise of Ma-Maati-Manush (people’s) government, but did the change, as was promised, happen? He reminded people of the issues of infiltration, appeasement, political violence, and corruption.
Shah alleged that PM Modi provides huge funds – lakhs and crores of rupees – but the same does not reach people. For a BJP government in Bengal, he asked the people to put a foundation in 2024, by voting for PM Modi.
Taking a shot at the corruption in the state, Shah, highlighted the efforts of the Centre for the state and spoke about the Modi government's achievements.
The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, is countering the BJP’s narrative by holding an anti-Centre protest on the issue of freezing of central funds to the state for public welfare schemes, namely the 100-day rural job scheme.
Trinamool’s parliamentary party leader, Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien, said that there’s not a word from Shah on how there will be more jobs for the youth, on the price rise, and about MGNREGA funds that are due for Bengal from the Centre’s end.