BJP to form govt in Bengal with two-third majority in 2026, says Amit Shah

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, claimed that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority in the 2026 state assembly elections. He asked people to vote back PM Narendra Modi to power, a third time, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah’s new focus, tops up, an earlier-set target of bagging 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state, next year.

Addressing a rally in the heart of Kolkata, thronged by a strong congregation, Shah said that CAA – the citizenship legislation – will be enforced.

Recalling that the Trinamool came to power with a promise of Ma-Maati-Manush (people’s) government, but did the change, as was promised, happen? He reminded people of the issues of infiltration, appeasement, political violence, and corruption.