BJP to name new party chief on January 20; sources say Nitin Nabin likely to be elected unopposed

According to party sources, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected as the national president unopposed, as there is least possibility of any other leader joining the fray.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:42 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 07:42 IST
