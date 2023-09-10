BJP to win 22 out of 25 LS seats in Northeast due to development, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Addressing the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Sarma said, “The North East that you are seeing today was not so before 2014. There has been a transformation in the transportation sector, which is visible in states like Arunachal Pradesh."

On the concluding day of the meeting, Sarma said, “Certain events are happening in Manipur, yet there is no shortage of commodities as we have national highway connectivity through multiple locations."

Sarma was referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur. Since early May, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred have become homeless due to the riots between the Meiteis and Kuki tribals there.