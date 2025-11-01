Menu
BJP's shortchanging Indira not good for country's image: Harish Rawat

'When you try to pit historical figures against each other, the country's respect diminishes,' the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 00:17 IST
