Bombay High Court junks FIR against man for rash driving that killed stray dog

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a 20-year-old man for rash and negligent driving that resulted in the death of a stray dog, noting that continuance of the criminal proceedings would mar his career and future prospects.

A division bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and N R Borkar in its order of January 16 said the youth had donated Rs 5,000 towards the welfare of stray dogs.

"The petitioner is a young boy of 20 years of age. He is a student of third year engineering and has a good academic record. Continuance of criminal proceedings can mar his career and future prospect," the court said.