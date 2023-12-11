News Live: Fire at landless workers' movement camp in Brazil leaves nine dead

A fire at a small refinery in eastern Iran's Birjand special economic zone caused two explosions, reports Reuters quoting Iran's state media.
Two trains crashed into each other at low speed in northern Italy late Sunday, injuring at least 17 people, none seriously, firefighters and the train operator informed, reports AFP News Agency
Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye' campaign gains momentum in Pune as thousands engage in weaving for Ram Lalla
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Under the 13-day-campaign of 'Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye' launched by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust of Pune on December 10, the vastra (clothes) for Ayodhya's Ram Lalla will be weaved with the… pic.twitter.com/6nFHwlSuAT
Srinagar, J&K: Chinar Naujawan Club empowers youth through various activities of skill development
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: "We are coming here and learning to code and IT. We are thankful to the Naujawan Club, they have given us a lot of opportunities. We are learning a lot here," says a youth attending skill development programs at the Chinar Naujawan Club. (10.12) pic.twitter.com/BfQ9DXNsOq
Kanpur Jail authorities have started a canteen which would be run by current and released prisoners who will deliver food to people at their homes
#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: To provide prisoners with an alternate source of income, Kanpur Jail authorities have started a canteen which would be run by current and released prisoners who will deliver food to people at their homes pic.twitter.com/i5Oy4xovzS
Congress Leader Ravinder Sharma on Article 370 verdict
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: On Verdict on Article 370 to be announced today, Congress Leader Ravinder Sharma says, "People are expecting a lot from the Supreme Court and we believe that the SC will rightly uphold the Constitution and the sentiments of the people... Elections have not… pic.twitter.com/4pMwmKQX24