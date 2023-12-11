JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Live: Fire at landless workers' movement camp in Brazil leaves nine dead

11 December 2023, 02:48 IST

Highlights
02:4711 Dec 2023

Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye' campaign gains momentum in Pune as thousands engage in weaving for Ram Lalla

02:4711 Dec 2023

Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on the batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, today

01:0711 Dec 2023

Tamil Nadu BJP State President Annamalai says, "Relief fund should be raised and the relief amount should be paid directly into people's bank accounts."

02:4711 Dec 2023

Four killed in road accident on Sridungargarh National Highway in Bikaner, Rajasthan. More details are awaited.

02:4711 Dec 2023

Back-to-back matches tough on body, but important win ahead of Test: Smriti Mandhana

02:4711 Dec 2023

Chhattisgarh: Four naxals involved in BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder arrested

02:4711 Dec 2023

Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu: Coast Guard stalls effect of oil spill on the aftermath of cyclone Michaung.

02:4711 Dec 2023

A fire at a small refinery in eastern Iran's Birjand special economic zone caused two explosions, reports Reuters quoting Iran's state media.

02:4711 Dec 2023

Two trains crashed into each other at low speed in northern Italy late Sunday, injuring at least 17 people, none seriously, firefighters and the train operator informed, reports AFP News Agency

02:4711 Dec 2023

02:4711 Dec 2023

Srinagar, J&K: Chinar Naujawan Club empowers youth through various activities of skill development

02:4711 Dec 2023

Kanpur Jail authorities have started a canteen which would be run by current and released prisoners who will deliver food to people at their homes

02:4711 Dec 2023

Congress Leader Ravinder Sharma on Article 370 verdict

(Published 11 December 2023, 02:48 IST)
