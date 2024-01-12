JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Now: ED raid underway at Kolkata premises of Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose

Hello readers! Track the latest news developments from India and the world, with DH. ED raid at TMC leader Sujit Bose is underway at Kolkata. Republic Day parade rehearsal in full swing as fog engulfs Delhi.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 03:06 IST

Highlights
02:4112 Jan 2024

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR

02:1112 Jan 2024

ED raid underway at Kolkata premises of Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose

02:1112 Jan 2024

WATCH | Visuals of Republic Day rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi

03:0612 Jan 2024

ED raid underway at premises of TMC leader Tapas Roy

03:0612 Jan 2024

Shops in Ayodhya decked up ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha'

US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for Red Sea attacks

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, had conducted strikes in Yemen at sites used by Houthi "rebels."

(Published 12 January 2024, 02:41 IST)
