JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BSF has made mark as guardian of our frontiers: PM Modi

The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 07:00 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying its valour and unwavering spirit in protecting the nation is a testament to their dedication.

He said on X, "On BSF's Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters."

The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 December 2023, 07:00 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiBSF

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT