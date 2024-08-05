BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border; DG, senior officers in Kolkata

An spokesperson for its South Bengal Frontier based in the Kolkata headquarters said, "In view of the changed situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has issued alert all along Indo-Bangladesh border and the number of troops deployed along the border has been increased." He added, "Leave of all the personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled in the last few weeks after Bangladesh witnessed massive protests and now all units have been asked to acquire an all alert posture." The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states.