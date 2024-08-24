'Bulldozer justice' completely unacceptable, must stop: Priyanka Gandhi

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and punishment. But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, and demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the allegation is made - this is not justice," the Congress general secretary said.