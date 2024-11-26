Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats to be held on December 20

However, the election to four seats in Jammu and Kashmir, where Assembly elections were held in September and an Assembly constituted after six years, has not been announced.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 11:14 IST
India NewsParliamentRajya SabhaBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us