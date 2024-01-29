CAA will be implemented across India in the next 7 days: Union Minister

Union minister Shantanu Thakur said that CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented across India within a week. He made the statement at a public rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Sunday.
"Ram Mandir has been inaugurated (in Ayodhya), and within the next seven days, the CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act - will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week," he said.
More to follow...