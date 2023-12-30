Cabinet approves Rs 1,250 cr as India’s contribution for world’s largest radio telescope project

New Delhi: India will contribute Rs 1,250 crore in building the world’s largest radio-telescope project that will straddle over two continents while looking at the sky to transform the human understanding of the universe – from its origin to how life came into being.

The Union Cabinet has approved the money as India’s contribution to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project for constructing the gigantic radio telescopes that will operate simultaneously from two remote, radio-quiet locations in western Australia near Perth and in South Africa near Cape Town.

Using cutting-edge technology, including some of the fastest supercomputers in the world, the game-changing project will make it possible to study the universe in exquisite detail, revealing the inner workings of galaxies, providing a better understanding of the black holes and tracking gravitational waves among a whole host of ambitious science investigations.

More than 10 nations, including India, will participate in the mega-science project to build the state-of-the-art instrument.