Cabinet Committee on Security nod to procurement of 240 aero-engines from HAL for IAF's Su-30MKI

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security approved on Monday a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, the Defence Ministry said.

The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and be completed over a period of eight years, it said in a statement.

Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically significant fighter jet fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).