<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that ensuring justice for poor litigants is his top priority and he can sit till midnight in the court for them.</p><p>The observations were made by the CJI, who was sitting alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, while dismissing a plea filed by a person named Tilak Singh Dangi against the Centre and others.</p><p>"No luxury litigation in my court," the CJI said, adding that such cases are pursued by wealthy litigants.</p><p>"Let me tell you this... I am here for the smallest... poorest litigant in the last row. If needed, I will sit here till midnight for them," he said listing out his top priority.</p><p>On November 24, Justice Kant, coming from a middle-class family in Haryana's Hisar district , took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months.</p><p>He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.</p>