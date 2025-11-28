Menu
Can sit in court till midnight to ensure justice for poor litigants: CJI Surya Kant

"Let me tell you this... I am here for the smallest... poorest litigant in the last row. If needed, I will sit here till midnight for them," the CJI said listing out his top priority.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 12:50 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 12:50 IST
