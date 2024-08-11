'Cant be assumed if one degree equivalent to another one': SC rejects plea by candidate of High School Assistant post

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said it cannot be implied or assumed that if one degree is equivalent to another degree for the purpose of essential qualification to a post, since it is a technical academic matter.

The apex court dismissed a plea by a woman against rejection of her candidature for the post of posts of High School Assistant (Physical Science) advertised by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said judicial review can neither expand the ambit of the prescribed qualifications nor decide the equivalence of the prescribed qualifications with any other given qualification.

Therefore, the equivalence of a qualification is not a matter that can be determined in the exercise of the power of judicial review. Whether a particular qualification should or should not be regarded as equivalent is a matter for the State, as the recruiting authority, to determine, the bench said, as it cited 'Zahoor Ahmad Rather and Other Vs Sheikh Imtiyaz Ahmad and Others' (2019).