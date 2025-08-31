<p>Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits of the Valley took out a 'rath yatra' as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a first since the eruption of militancy 35 years back.</p>.<p>The procession began from the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city here. The Pandit community also undertook Ganpati visarjan in the the Jhelum.</p>.<p>"A rath yatra was taken out from Ganpatyar temple and Ganesh ji was immersed in the Jhelum," activist Sanjay Tickoo told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.<p>He said the procession was "the first time after the eruption of militancy" in the Valley.</p>.11 killed in landslides, cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Ramban.<p>"We prayed that natural disasters stop and all people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, live together with love. We prayed that we are safeguarded from such natural disasters," Tickoo said.</p>.<p>The Kashmiri Pandit leader said the community has been organising Ganpati Visarjan in the Valley for the last three years.</p>.<p>The five-day celebrations, which concluded on Sunday, were observed with devotion and festive spirit. </p>