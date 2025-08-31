Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi: First time since militancy, Kashmiri Pandits hold rath yatra in Srinagar

The procession began from the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city here. The Pandit community also undertook Ganpati visarjan in the the Jhelum.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 14:41 IST
