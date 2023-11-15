Cash seizures rise ahead of elections in five states

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly elections in five states, the income tax department has seized more unexplained cash as compared to elections held in those states earlier, CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said on Wednesday.

Gupta said that prior to both state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the enforcement agencies, including the I-T department, increased surveillance and also got information about unexplained cash and jewellery on toll-free numbers created for the purpose.

"The states where we are right now in elections we have seized more cash than what was seized in the corresponding time in the state assembly elections or Lok Sabha 2019," Gupta told reporters here.

He said pre-election monitoring of unexplained cash and surveillance is very intense and the entire activity is coordinated at the level of the Election Commission and state election authority.

According to sources, in poll-bound Rajasthan this year there has been a three-fold increase in the total seizure of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver etc. Such seizures, which were Rs 322 crore in 2021 and Rs 347 crore in 2022, have risen to Rs 1,021 crore till October 2023.