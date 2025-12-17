Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cash withdrawal not permitted from IRCTC e-wallet account: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

IRCTC e-wallet account is a pre-payment under a closed system PPI (Prepaid Payment Instruments) category account, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 16:14 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini VaishnawIndian RailwayIRCTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us