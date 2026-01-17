Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Caste still biggest admission form in India, need anti-discrimination law: Rahul Gandhi

Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged harassment.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsRahul Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us