CBI registers case into allegation of corruption in Censor Board

The CBI in a statement said: “It was alleged that during September, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs.7,00,000/ and to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi. It was further alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, she initially demanded bribe on behalf of CBFC, Mumbai officials amounting to Rs.7,00,000 from the complainant and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6,54,000 as bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of other two accused.”

It said that thereafter on 26 September, the required certificate was issued.

"It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the accused obtained Rs.20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. An amount of Rs.6,50,000 was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs. 6,54,000,” it said.

Searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of accused and others associated with the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.