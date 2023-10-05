CBI registers case into allegation of corruption in Censor Board

Days after Tamil actor-producer Vishal claimed that the had to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh as a bribe to get certification for the Hindi version of his film 'Mark Antony', the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case into the bribery charges against officials of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and others.
After Vishal’s statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took cognisance of it and ordered a probe as the Censor Board came under the scanner.
The Hindi version of the film was released on 28 September.
In a video statement, Vishal had alleged: “We applied for a certificate online and we had to come in at the last minute due to some technical issue. But, we were taken aback by what happened at the CBFC office in Mumbai. When my person visited the office, we were given the option to pay the price of Rs 6.5 lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option.”
“The CBI has registered a case against three private persons and unknown others including public servants of CBFC, Mumbai and private persons on a complaint,” CBI officials said.
Those named in the complaint are Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan M besides unknown public servants CBFC, Mumbai and other unknown private persons.
The CBI in a statement said: “It was alleged that during September, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs.7,00,000/ and to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi. It was further alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, she initially demanded bribe on behalf of CBFC, Mumbai officials amounting to Rs.7,00,000 from the complainant and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6,54,000 as bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of other two accused.”
It said that thereafter on 26 September, the required certificate was issued.
"It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the accused obtained Rs.20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. An amount of Rs.6,50,000 was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs. 6,54,000,” it said.
Searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of accused and others associated with the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.