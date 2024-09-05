CBSE issues showcause notices to 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan for 'dummy' enrolments

New Delhi: The CBSE has issued showcause notices to 27 schools in Delhi and Rajasthan for "dummy enrolment" of students, top officials said on Thursday.

The board is also contemplating legal action against those found guilty of non-compliance.

The move came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a surprise inspection at these schools to check the "dummy school" menace.

"Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the board's affiliation by-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'dummy' enrolments. Additionally, schools were found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.