Centre has brushed aside the states' worry on revenue loss post-GST: Kerala FM K N Balagopal

<p>The GST Council has decided on rationalising tax slabs, amid concerns raised by Opposition-ruled states about revenue loss. </p><p>Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who attended the meeting, spoke to <em>DH</em>’s Shemin Joy on the deliberations and their concerns. </p><p><strong>Excerpts:</strong></p>.<p><strong>The GST Council has rationalised the tax rates. Are you satisfied with the outcome?</strong></p>.<p>There has been doubts whether prices will really come down in a significant way. Kerala has also recognised this as an institutional concern. Since there is no anti-profiteering mechanism in place, the government must ensure this transfer of benefit happens. That is the most important demand. Another issue we raised was about revenue loss for states. In Kerala alone, there will be an annual loss of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore. We wanted a guarantee on a concrete compensation arrangement. Instead of discussing these issues, the Centre chose to ignore them. We told them that there is no need to collect new tax for providing compensation. Already, there is a compensation cess, which will end in October. Some items like tobacco attract 100-120% taxes. They can use this as a special fund to provide compensation to states. But that suggestion was not accepted. If this situation continues, states’ finances will face severe problems. Across India, states together could lose around Rs two <br>lakh crore.</p>.<p><strong>Eight opposition-ruled states have jointly written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Were your concerns appreciated?</strong></p>.<p>The issues raised were relevant not only to eight states nor is it a matter of opposition versus ruling coalition. We wanted a discussion but it was treated just as a political demand. The larger concern is that no serious study has been conducted to assess the scale of the revenue loss. Each item should have been studied in detail by competent institutions, but that has not happened. It is like during demonetisation when they went ahead without proper study. </p>.<p><strong>In the GST Council meeting, did BJP Finance Ministers respond to concerns raised by the Opposition-ruled states?</strong></p>.<p>In the meetings of the Group of Ministers, even BJP-ruled states had spoken about losses. But in the GST Council, they were not prepared to say anything different. After the Prime Minister and the BJP had taken a decision, there was no scope for real discussion from them. </p>.<p><strong>Was there an attempt to force a vote on the demand for compensation to states?</strong></p>.<p>None of us were against tax rationalisation. So we were not for a vote on the question of tax rationalisation. Our point was specifically about revenue loss. On that issue, we expressed our strong view, but it was brushed aside and not accepted. Instead of treating this as a genuine fiscal issue, some saw it as a political one rather than an economic or systemic concern. We also said that there is already money being collected through cesses and surcharges and that could be used to offset losses if they arise.</p>.<p><strong>A major concern is about whether the rationalising of the tax slabs will actually reach consumers. How did the GST Council approach these concerns?</strong></p>.<p>No substantial discussion happened on it. To implement such a major reform, none of the necessary safeguards are in place. Earlier, there was an anti-profiteering mechanism in place, but now it is no longer active.</p>.<p><strong>The Finance Minister and Revenue Secretary Arvind Srivastava argue that it is too early to talk about revenue loss, as the GST rationalisation is expected to increase consumption. Do you agree with this position?</strong></p>.<p>Usually, whenever such major changes are made, a detailed study is conducted for each item. But here, no such study has been done. Yet the Centre claims there will be no problem. That is simply not correct.</p>