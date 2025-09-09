Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre has brushed aside the states' worry on revenue loss post-GST: Kerala FM K N Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, who attended the meeting, spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the deliberations and their concerns.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 22:12 IST
India NewsKeralaGSTGST Council

Follow us on :

Follow Us