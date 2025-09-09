Menu
Vice President Election 2025 Updates | Radhakrishnan nominates Ram Mohan Naidu, Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents

Good morning readers! The stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for today's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge. The polling will take place in Vasudha Hall at the Parliament House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first to cast his vote. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Vice-Presidential elections.
09 September 2025
Highlights
08:0609 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Updates| VP polls on September 9: A look back at how India has voted for its vice presidents

07:2009 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Live | All hands on deck as BJP goes all out to ensure victory

07:2009 Sep 2025

Hanuman Beniwal, Chandra Shekhar Azad extend support to Oppn nominee

09:2109 Sep 2025

08:3009 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Updates | Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

08:2909 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Updates|  Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

08:1209 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Updates| CP Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan

08:0609 Sep 2025

Vice President Election 2025 Updates| Polling set to begin at 10 am

Published 09 September 2025, 02:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressOppositionNDAC P RadhakrishnanVice Presidential pollsb sudershan reddy

