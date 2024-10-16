Home
india

Centre hikes DA by 3 percentage points for its employees, pensioners

The DA/DR hike will be effected from July 1, 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:29 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 10:29 IST
India News

