BJP leader urges structured push for Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign in states

<p>Bengaluru: The Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan has the potential to shield the Indian economy from global crises, said Andhra Pradesh BJP <br>president Daggubati Purandareswari in Bengaluru on Friday.</p>.<p>Participating in a state-level workshop on the initiative at the Karnataka BJP headquarters, Purandeswari called for a structured and focussed approach to the implementation of the Atma Nirbhar programme.</p>.<p>"Self-reliance is critically important, and we must raise awareness about it at every level," said Purandeswari, calling on all states to adopt a systematic and structured vision to implement the scheme.</p><p class="bodytext">Purandeswari even called for the formation of a state-level team to drive grassroots participation in the initiative.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"The campaign will be carried out between September and December. Party members must organise women and youth conventions in the districts to increase the <br />campaign's outreach and to promote inclusivity," she added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A workshop would be held in October wherein operational guidelines for the campaign would be laid out, Purandeswari said.</p>