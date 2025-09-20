Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries shun training fearing loss of allowance

<p>Bengaluru: Beneficiaries of Yuva Nidhi, a ‘guarantee’ scheme that offers unemployment allowance, are not turning up for the training offered by the Congress government in the state.</p>.<p>Thinking that the financial assistance they are getting under the scheme will be discontinued if they join the training programme, the graduates and diploma holders are not showing interest in the training.</p>.<p>Clarifying this to the candidates, Minister for Skill Development and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “The amount paid under the Yuva Nidhi scheme will be continued even after they join the training.”</p>.<p>The minister further stated that the financial assistance under the scheme would be stopped only if the beneficiary got a job or pursued higher education.</p>.<p>“Over 3 lakh graduates and diploma holders have registered so far for the Yuva Nidhi scheme and our intention is to provide them employment by giving training. Unfortunately, they are not turning up for the training,” Patil said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, responding to whether there are plans to make training mandatory for those who registered under the Yuva Nidhi, the minister said, “We can mandate the training, but we will give them some time before doing it.”</p>.Anna Bhagya scheme: Police seize 7 bags containing 274 kg rice illegally being transported in auto .<p>The department, in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, will organise the first-ever “Bengaluru Skill Summit” from November 4 to 6. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the summit at the hotel Lalit Ashok on November 4.</p>.<p>The summit will focus on emerging skills, skills for all, innovation and global skills. Skillathon 2025 will be the special highlight of the summit. This is a youth-focused competition designed to channel student creativity into solutions for challenges in skilling, vocational education and employment. The registration window is open and closes on October 10.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 will be given in recognition of excellence and contributions across the skilling ecosystem, including government and private institutions for long term skilling programmes, trainers and principals for outstanding leadership and delivery, districts for <br>effective programme implementation, trainees for exemplary achievement, and corporates making significant contributions in skill development.</p>.<p><strong>Skill policy</strong></p>.<p>Patil said that a new Skill Policy is ready and will be placed before the next Cabinet. As per the information, the policy mainly focuses on promoting employment among youth. However, the minister refused to reveal details and said, “As it is yet to be placed before the Cabinet I cannot share much details.”</p>