Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre in Supreme Court 'strongly' opposes setting up ex-judges panel to monitor stubble burning

In 2020, a bench headed by the then CJI Justice S A Bobde set up a panel headed by Justice Lokur to deal with the issues relating to stubble burning. The order was later recalled.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 13:39 IST
India NewsAir PollutionSupreme CourtPollutionstubble burning

Follow us on :

Follow Us