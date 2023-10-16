Centre notifies appointment of Delhi HC judge Siddharth Mridul as Manipur HC chief justice

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of Delhi High Court judge, Justice Siddharth Mridul as the Manipur High Court Chief Justice, more than three months after the Collegium's recommendation.

A notification by the Law Ministry stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Mridul, judge of the Delhi High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

Justice Mridul was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 13, 2008, and has been functioning as the senior-most puisne judge in his parent high court.