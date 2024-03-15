Centre notifies Cinematograph Rules to improve certification process

New Delhi: The government has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024 to comprehensively improve the film certification process, an official statement said on Friday.

It said the rules will help in the adoption of online certification processes for enhanced transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business for the film industry.

It will also put in place a system for priority screening of films for enhancing transparency and eliminating all discretions.

The statement said the rules will reduce timelines for the processing of film certification and in adopting complete digital processes for eliminating all transactional time.