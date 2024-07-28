Centre pushes for mandatory floodplain zoning law as only 4 states comply

New Delhi: The Centre is planning to make it mandatory for states to enact floodplain zoning legislation if they want to access central flood management funds.

The Jal Shakti Ministry has proposed making the enactment of the Flood Plain Zoning Act a prerequisite for states to access funds under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP).

Recently, the Central Water Commission updated the Model Act, and the ministry plans to initiate another round of consultations with states, the official in the Jal Shakti Ministry said.