<p>Lima: At least 12 people have died and 20 more were left injured after a landslide in Peru's Amazon region sunk two boats on the Ucayali river, local health authorities said on Monday.</p><p>Two people remain missing, local health agency Diresa Ucayali said on social media, following the landslide that struck around 4:20 a.m. (0900 GMT) in a port area of Iparia, located some 415 km (258 miles)north-east of Peru's capital, hitting two boats that were on their way to other towns on the riverside.</p><p>State news agency <em>Andina</em> said national police and navy units had been dispatched by helicopters to help the rescue efforts.</p><p>One boat, Rapido Oriente, was completely submerged, while another, the Deo Rigo, suffered serious damages, Andina reported.</p><p>The Deo Rigo was traveling from a nearby indigenous community and had stopped in Iparia so passengers could disembark when the landslide happened, it added.</p><p>Teachers and doctors were among the passengers, Andina said. </p>