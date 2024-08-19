Centre to release Draft Data protection rules within a month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the government is likely to release draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within a month.

"The framework is ready, and the draft rules for consultation are expected to be released within a month," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

He said the final draft of the rules is expected to be in the public domain within a month. The language of the rules will be very simple, he added.