Centre to release Draft Data protection rules within a month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the government is likely to release draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within a month.
"The framework is ready, and the draft rules for consultation are expected to be released within a month," Vaishnaw told reporters here.
He said the final draft of the rules is expected to be in the public domain within a month. The language of the rules will be very simple, he added.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill was approved by the Parliament on August 9, 2023 -- about six years after the Supreme Court declared the 'Right to Privacy' as a fundamental right.
The Act has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals' data by online platforms and introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach.
Published 19 August 2024, 13:39 IST