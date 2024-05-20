Chabahar port important milestone; to provide connectivity to Afghanistan, Central Asia: PM Narendra Modi

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi said, his government gave precedence to Chabahar Port.

"In 2016, during my visit to Iran, the trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan was signed, in order to provide the much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan."

An Indian company took over the port operations a few years ago, and since then it is being used by India to provide "humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan including wheat, pulses, pesticides, medical supplies".