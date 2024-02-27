SKM was not in favour of 'Dilli Chalo' call, says farmer leader Pandher

The SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, is not part of the 'Dilli Chalo' call but it has extended its support to the ongoing stir.

The SKM had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Speaking to the media at the Shambhu border, KMM leader Pandher said 13 meetings were held with the SKM and its constituents over the issue of the march.

"When we felt that their positions were not clear, then we held talks in other states and many organisations supported us (for the 'Dilli Chalo' call)," said Pandher.

He further said that the SKM in its statement made on October 10 last year, had said that they had "nothing to do with the 'Dilli Chalo' call".

Pandher said they wanted the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation to be held in November last year but it got delayed as the SKM did not want the agitation to be held.

After talks, when all possibilities to bring the SKM on board ended, then they joined hands with the Jagjit Singh Dallewal-led SKM (Non-Political) for the march, said Pandher.

A few days back, the SKM had constituted a six-member panel to hold talks with the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for fighting unitedly to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.