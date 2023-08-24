Chandrayaan-3 landing: Moonstruck social media spawns memes

Not missing the opportunity, Amul put out its Ad with the famous Amul girl holding the Indian flag, shouting out, ‘Moon Meetha Karo’.

The successful landing also left many nostalgic. Many of them put up posters reminiscing about Isro’s journey from the 1960s to now. The photographs posted on social media showed how the scientists had to carry rocket parts on the bicycle during the initial days.

Posters with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam celebrating the success were also shared extensively.

Many others also recalled the failure of Chandrayaan-2 and posted pictures of how India had made a comeback. On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the top 10 trending topics for India were all related to the moon mission.