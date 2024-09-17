12 more arrested for killing five members of family on 'witchcraft' suspicion in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Police probing the brutal killing of five members of a family over witchcraft suspicion on Tuesday arrested 12 more persons, including a woman, in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Sukma district.

With this, the number of individuals arrested for the crime over the last three days rose to 17, a police official said. Five persons were arrested on the day of the incident on September 15.

"12 persons, including a woman, identified as Podiyam Kanni, were arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Chhattisgarh Tonhi Pratadna Nivaran Act 2005," he said, adding that arrests were made based on the statements of eyewitnesses and interrogation of other accused held earlier.