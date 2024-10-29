Home
19 Naxalites arrested in separate operations in Chhattisgarh

As many as 14 Naxalites were apprehended from the Jagargunda police station area, while five were caught in the Bhejji police station limits on Sunday, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:51 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 12:51 IST
