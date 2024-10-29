19 Naxalites arrested in separate operations in Chhattisgarh

<p>Sukma: At least 19 Naxalites, three of them carrying bounty, were arrested by the security forces in separate operations in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>As many as 14 Naxalites were apprehended from the Jagargunda police station area, while five were caught in the Bhejji police station limits on Sunday, an official said.</p>.<p>Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 219th and 150th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the two actions, he said.</p>.<p>Of the 14 men, aged between 18 to 40 years, held in Jagargunda, three carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, he said.</p>.<p>The official said the trio included Barse Hadma (25), a militia commander, and Barse Nagesh (20) and Hemla Jitu (18), who were working with CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli — a frontal wing of Maoists), he said.</p>.<p>The security forces recovered three gelatin rods, 300 gm of gunpowder, cordex wire, firecrackers, detonators, electric wire and batteries from the 14 cadres, he said.</p>.<p>Similarly, five cadres were apprehended from Bhejji. They were allegedly involved in the murders of a villager in Bhandarpadar in September and an electrician engaged in laying a power transmission line in the same village in February this year, the official said.</p>.<p>The arrested men were active in the outlawed outfit for eight to ten years, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU</p>