Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

BJP MLA's son booked on charges of assaulting tribal man in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

The incident took place on October 13 in Chechanmeta village located within the Saja police station limits and a case was registered against Krishna Sahu on Tuesday, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 09:42 IST
India NewsBJPCrimeChhattisgarhAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us