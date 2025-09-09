More than 60 injured, 10 killed after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

<p>Mexico City: At least 10 people were killed and 61 injured when a freight train hit a double-decker bus to the northwest of Mexico City, local authorities said on Monday.</p><p>The crash took place in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town some 115 km (71 miles) north-west of the country's capital, and Maravatio, in nearby Michoacan state.</p>.Love rivalry: Auto driver pushed before train in Bengaluru; dies.<p>Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus had been smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.</p><p>The State of Mexico's attorney general's office said seven women and three men were killed.</p>