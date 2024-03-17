BJP targets Congress Lok Sabha candidates in Chhattisgarh through cartoons on social media

BJP’s state general secretary Sanjay Shrivastav told PTI, “It has been a tradition in the country to use different mediums of communication to send messages among the masses. Through the cartoon posters, the BJP has just portrayed the incidents which have happened (in the previous Congress government). The cartoon posters are not meant to hurt anyone."

Senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik said his party is trying to portray the failures of the previous Congress government through the satire art and it has been receiving good response from people.