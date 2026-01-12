Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh coal levy extortion funds used for election expenses, bribe politicians: ED

A total of eight immovable properties, land parcels and residential flats, have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us