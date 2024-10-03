Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Security forces bust Naxalite camp in Sukma; recover explosives

Sensing the presence of security personnel, Naxalites opened indiscriminate fire, prompting retaliation by the men in uniform, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:01 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalNaxalites

Follow us on :

Follow Us